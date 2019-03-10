Ireland 26-14 France: Bonus-point win keeps Ireland's Six Nations hopes alive

CJ Stander supported by Ireland team-mates Iain Henderson, left, and Rory Best, is tackled by Gregory Alldritt of France

Ireland produced a dominant display to keep their Six Nations hopes alive with a crucial bonus-point 26-14 win over France on Sunday

France were in complete disarray and barely strung an attack together as Ireland built on their power game to score four tries.

Rory Best, Jonathan Sexton and Jack Conan scored in the first half while Keith Earls went over in the second.

Sexton added three conversions.

France did score two late tries through Yoann Huget and Arthur Iturria to give the scoreboard some credibility but they were soundly beaten in all aspects of the game.

Ireland will head to Cardiff next Saturday to take on Grand Slam-chasing Wales. A bonus-point win for them at the Principality stadium plus England slipping up against Scotland could yet hand Joe Schmidt's men the 2019 title.

