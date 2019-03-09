Ireland skipper Rory Best set to retire after World Cup

Rory Best says he is still enjoying his rugby but thinks he'll retire after the World Cup

Ireland captain Rory Best admits he is expecting to retire after the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

The 36-year-old will win his 116th cap in Sunday's Six Nations clash against France in Dublin, but now intends to bring down the curtain on an international career dating back to 2005 before this calendar year is out.

Best will be hoping his Test swansong could be leading his country to a first-ever World Cup semi-final, and maybe even beyond, come the autumn tournament in Japan.

"I think it's fairly certain that the World Cup will be the end for me," said Best.

"I think that I feel really good, I don't feel I'm playing any worse, I'm really enjoying rugby and part of that might be because I haven't 100 per cent made the decision.

"But I'm fairly sure it will be, and part of the reason I'm enjoying rugby so much, and I hope playing well, is because there's that weight lifted off.

"When you're playing, you start to get fixated with what's coming, or if you're playing well in this Six Nations you put yourself in the window for the World Cup.

"And if you play well in the World Cup there's two more Six Nations and you're in the window to the Lions tour. And you start to get bogged down with things that don't really matter."