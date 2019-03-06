Sean Cronin still in contention for Ireland at World Cup, says Simon Easterby

Sean Cronin, who has 68 caps, started a Six Nations game for the first time against Italy

Ireland insist hooker Sean Cronin has lost no World Cup ground despite being dropped from the squad for Sunday's Six Nations clash with France in Dublin.

Cronin made his full Six Nations debut on his 68th cap when Ireland laboured past Italy 26-16 in Rome. But the 32-year-old has been dropped from Joe Schmidt's 37-man squad to prepare to host Les Bleus.

Forwards coach Simon Easterby maintained drafting in Ulster's Rob Herring alongside captain Rory Best and Niall Scannell centres on strengthening resources.

"I guess we're looking continually to build some depth in positions," said Easterby. "Sean has been involved in the first three games, he has started in Italy, and in a specialist position like hooker; it's probably only nine and maybe 10 where you don't get guys playing other positions.

Cronin was replaced by Niall Scannell after 54 minutes as the Irish lineout misfired during their win against Italy

"We're just looking to find out a bit more about players that we need to work with towards what's coming up in the next couple of weeks and the end of the year.

"Sean has been in camp a long time, he has been in the squad a long time and has a lot of caps. It's an opportunity to see a bit more of other players. That doesn't exclude him from next week and it certainly doesn't exclude him from us going forward."

Rory Best is one of three hookers in the Irish squad along with Niall Scannell and Rob Herring

Skipper Best should win his 116th cap this weekend, and will be 37 by the time the World Cup kicks off in Japan.

The evergreen Ulster hooker continues to deliver but Easterby explained Ireland are conscious of handing chances to other hookers to build their contingency options ahead of the autumn contest.

"I think Bestie is playing well," said Easterby. "He's a fit man for his age. I'm not saying 36 is an age where you go downhill. He's going really well. But we have to be really careful in that position where we are potentially travelling to a World Cup."