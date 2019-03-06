Sean Cronin left out of Ireland squad to face France in Six Nations

Sean Cronin has been left out of Ireland's preliminary squad to face France in the Six Nations

Leinster hooker Sean Cronin has been omitted from the 37-man Ireland squad that will prepare to face France in the Six Nations on Sunday.

Robbie Henshaw and Dan Leavy haven't recovered in time to play in Dublin, but CJ Stander, Garry Ringrose and Kieran Marmion are fit again.

Cronin, who has 68 caps, started a Six Nations game for the first time against Italy last weekend but was replaced by Niall Scannell after 54 minutes as the Irish lineout misfired.

Ireland back Robbie Henshaw has failed to recover from a dead leg in time to face France

Ulster's Rob Herring has been drafted into the squad as a third hooker alongside Scannell and captain, Rory Best.

Henshaw has experienced a slower recovery than expected after he suffered a dead leg against England in Ireland's tournament opener, while flanker Leavy remains out with an ankle problem.

Stander has recovered from the facial fractures he suffered against England to provide a boost to the Irish pack, while scrum-half Marmion has proven his fitness for Connacht in the Pro 14.

CJ Stander is back in the Irish squad having recovered from a facial fracture

Centre Ringrose also missed Ireland's victories over Scotland and Italy, but has now recovered from a hamstring strain.

Ireland will confirm their 23-man matchday squad on Friday.

Ireland:

Forwards: Rory Best, Tadhg Beirne, Jack Conan, Ultan Dillane, Tadhg Furlong, Cian Healy, Iain Henderson, Rob Herring, Dave Kilcoyne, Jack McGrath, Jordi Murphy, Sean O'Brien, Peter O'Mahony, Andrew Porter, Quinn Roux, Rhys Ruddock, James Ryan, John Ryan, Niall Scannell, CJ Stander, Josh van der Flier.

Backs: Bundee Aki, Ross Byrne, Joey Carbery, Jack Carty, Andrew Conway, John Cooney, Keith Earls, Chris Farrell, Tom Farrell, Rob Kearney, Jordan Larmour, Kieran Marmion, Conor Murray, Garry Ringrose, Jonathan Sexton, Jacob Stockdale.