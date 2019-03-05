Robbie Henshaw a doubt for Ireland's Six Nations game with France

Robbie Henshaw has not played since Ireland's opening-round loss to England

Robbie Henshaw is a doubt for Ireland's Six Nations game against France after failing to shake off a dead leg.

Ireland have taken the unusual step of delaying confirmation of their wider squad for Sunday's Dublin encounter until Wednesday morning.

Head coach Joe Schmidt will give British and Irish Lions star Henshaw every chance to prove his fitness, while fly-half Joey Carbery is still inching back to full tilt after hamstring trouble.

"Robbie Henshaw is improving more slowly than hoped and he will continue his rehab this week," the Irish Rugby Football Union confirmed in a statement.

"Joey Carbery is progressing well through his hamstring rehab and will be managed across the early part of the week.

Joey Carbery missed the win over Italy with a hamstring injury

"Andrew Conway has fully recovered from cramp suffered post the Italy game.

"Dan Leavy will continue to increase his running volume outside of team training in the early part of this week

"All players in action for their provinces over the weekend in the Guinness PRO14 have reported no issues upon returning to national camp."

Henshaw has not featured since Ireland's 32-20 opening-round defeat to England in Dublin, where he was deployed at full-back for just the second time in his Test career.

Schmidt had hoped to have the Leinster back fully fit to host the French, and has now handed the 25-year-old extra time to prove his readiness.