Sean O'Brien omitted as Joe Schmidt makes seven Ireland Six Nations changes

Sean O'Brien has been dropped by Joe Schmidt ahead of Ireland's Test with France on Saturday

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt has rung seven changes to his side to face France in the Six Nations in Dublin on Sunday, with Leinster flanker Sean O'Brien the headline omission.

The Leinster forward has been left out of the 23-man squad, making way for provincial team-mate Josh van der Flier at openside, while Jack Conan provides back-row bench cover.

Elsewhere in the forwards, Cian Healy, Rory Best and James Ryan are all restored having been rested last time out for Ireland's 26-16 win over Italy in Rome.

Josh van der Flier starts in place of O'Brien at openside flanker

Ulster second row Iain Henderson is also called into the starting team, while Munster No 8 CJ Stander is back after suffering a cheekbone injury against England in Round 1.

In the backs there is just one change as fit-again centre Garry Ringrose is named in place of Chris Farrell at 13.

Second row James Ryan is one of seven changes to the starting XV - six of which have come in the pack

The bench sees Niall Scannell cover hooker with Sean Cronin omitted from the entire 37-man training squad this week, while Connacht lock Ultan Dillane has held off Tadhg Beirne to be named among the replacements too.

Leinster's Jordan Larmour has edged out Andrew Conway for the No 23 shirt, while John Cooney and Jack Carty cover scrum-half and out-half respectively.

Ireland: 15 Rob Kearney, 14 Keith Earls, 13 Garry Ringrose, 12 Bundee Aki, 11 Jacob Stockdale, 10 Johnny Sexton, 9 Conor Murray; 1 Cian Healy, 2 Rory Best (c), 3 Tadhg Furlong, 4 Iain Henderson, 5 James Ryan, 6 Peter O'Mahony, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 CJ Stander.

Replacements: 16 Niall Scannell, 17 Dave Kilcoyne, 18 John Ryan, 19 Ultan Dillane, 20 Jack Conan, 21 John Cooney, 22 Jack Carty, 23 Jordan Larmour.