Playing sport boosts women's confidence and self-esteem, according to latest research

Ninety-two per cent of young women (aged 14 to 18) have developed greater self-confidence through playing sport, according to research published on International Women's Day.

The UK-wide survey commissioned by Premiership Rugby's title partner Gallagher also found 93 per cent of young women felt playing sport had also boosted their self-esteem.

The findings coincide with Gallagher announcing its partnership with Project Rugby, bolstering the company's commitment to support grassroots rugby as well as the professional game.

Project Rugby offers opportunities to actively participate in rugby to those who might not otherwise have access, including those from low socio-economic backgrounds, Black, Asian and Ethnic Minority (BAME) individuals and those with disabilities.

Women's Player's Player of the Year 2018 Danielle 'Nolli' Waterman told Sky Sports News that introducing the game to youngsters from diverse communities can help change lives.

She said: "It's inspiring young people that haven't necessarily had the opportunity to try the sport - or thought they might even like rugby, and giving them the taster with unbelievable coaching from all different parts of the country.

"Speaking to them some of them, they have only played for a couple of weeks yet they are hooked to the sport that I absolutely love.

"It's something I am very proud to be part of and also I know will be changing lives across the country."