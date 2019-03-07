Who makes your Scotland/Wales combined team?

Finn Russell or Gareth Anscombe? Have your say per position with our Scotland/Wales combined XV vote

Vote for your combined Scotland/Wales XV ahead of Saturday's Six Nations Test at Murrayfield in Edinburgh.

Scotland have dropped captain Greig Laidlaw for the visit of Wales, with Ali Price partnering Finn Russell at half-back in two of four changes by head coach Gregor Townsend.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland has made one change to his starting line-up for Saturday's Test, with Ospreys lock Adam Beard replacing the injured Cory Hill.

But who would make it into your combined XV from the 30 men that have been selected? Have your say with our position-by-position vote below...

Having won in Paris and Rome - albeit while playing far from their best - Wales then produced a stunning performance to beat in-form England 21-13 in Cardiff in Round 3.

A first Grand Slam since 2012 is now within sight for Gatland's charges - can they keep that dream alive in the Scottish capital on Saturday?

And what of Scotland? A routine win over Italy at home has been followed by disappointing defeats at home to Ireland and away to France.

Townsend needs a response from his injury-hit squad - can they derail Wales?

It should be a cracker!