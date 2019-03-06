England will retaliate to rough tactics from Italy, says Jamie George

Jamie George knows his team-mates have his back

Jamie George has warned Italy that any attempt to rough up England will be met with the same unified retaliation evident against Georgia last week.

Fighting broke out during a live scrummaging session at the three-day training camp in Oxford, forcing coaches from both nations to intervene to separate the warring front rows.

George views the brawls against the Eastern Europeans as the perfect medicine following a 21-13 defeat by Wales that means England can afford no further setbacks if they are to win the Six Nations title.

0:35 England defence coach John Mitchell says forward Maro Itoje will not be risked against Italy on Saturday unless he is fully fit England defence coach John Mitchell says forward Maro Itoje will not be risked against Italy on Saturday unless he is fully fit

"After a loss sometimes you feel very isolated and naturally you are constantly thinking about yourself - 'what did I do, what could I have done better?"' the Lions and Saracens hooker said.

"And then the next thing you know you're in a pretty heated session with the Georgians. As a pack we showed that we have each other's backs and we are as tight as ever.

"I know for a fact that the person to my left, right and behind me have got my back so it's definitely brought us closer together.

"As a forward pack we will always look out for each other and we speak about that a lot.

"We don't want to get into pushing and shoving and all that, but unfortunately it's a part of the game.

"It's that fine balance of standing up for yourself and not showing any form of weakness, but at the same time not letting it distract you from what you've got to do next.

"You see any white shirt being messed around with and more often than not you'll see 15 white shirts there pretty quickly. That's the great thing about the team and it's a sign we're in a great place."

0:32 Centre Ben Te'o is wary of attacking Italy but insists there will be no complacency in the England camp for their Six Nations clash at Twickenham Centre Ben Te'o is wary of attacking Italy but insists there will be no complacency in the England camp for their Six Nations clash at Twickenham

Kyle Sinckler was targeted by Wales at the Principality Stadium after being identified by Warren Gatland as an "emotional timebomb", but England have a strategy in place to deal with any baiting.

"People are going to target our better players, always. We would try to do the same with any opposition," George said.

"How they do that might be by trying to get under their skin a bit, so we make sure we look after them, get them out of there and then we fly into the next thing."