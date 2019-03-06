Maro Itoje must prove fitness to play against Italy, says England coach John Mitchell

Maro Itoje will not be risked against Italy on Saturday unless he proves he is fully fit, says England defensive coach John Mitchell.

Itoje is a doubt for the match at Twickenham after limping out of training on Tuesday.

He had been aiming to return to action after damaging knee ligaments during the opening-round victory against Ireland.

"We will give him every chance to make the weekend," Mitchell said. "He took a little knock on that knee that's been annoying him. Before we make the decision we need to check if he is fully healthy.

Maro Itoje consults with England physio Bob Stewart after pulling up in pain during training

"There is no need to take risks. We will be smart in that area. If he is right he will be ready to go if he is not we will make the right decision for the team."

Itoje was replaced in the second half of England's win over Ireland and the prognosis for his return was two to four weeks.