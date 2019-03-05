Maro Itoje limps out of England training ahead of Italy game

Maro Itoje limped out of England training

Maro Itoje hobbled out of training on Tuesday to give England an injury scare ahead of their Six Nations game with Italy.

Itoje was expected to make his comeback from the ligament damage sustained to his right knee on February 2 when the Azzurri visit Twickenham on Saturday, but the setback has placed that prospect in doubt.

The British and Irish Lions lock was performing a forwards drill when he grimaced in pain after stepping off his left knee and having fallen to the ground, he then limped off.

More to follow...