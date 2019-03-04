England wary of Italy threat ahead of Six Nations Test, says Neal Hatley

England scrum coach Neal Hatley insists Italy are capable of causing a threat when they visit Twickenham on Saturday, despite losing their last 20 Six Nations Tests.

Italy are bottom of the Six Nations table after three Tests, and will arrive in England looking to avoid finishing at the foot of the table for the first time since 2015.

However, Conor O'Shea's side ruffled England's feathers and led at half-time when they last played at Twickenham after confusing the hosts with their 'no-ruck' tactics.

Hatley says Eddie Jones' side will be better prepared on this occasion, though, telling Sky Sports News: "We've things in place to prepare the boys and make sure we're adaptable to whatever gets thrown at us on the day.

England won 15–46 in Italy last year

"When you watch them play, they scored late tries against Scotland, pushed Ireland close, pushed Wales close.

"Benetton, I think, are second in their pool in the PRO14, so I still think they're a good side, playing good rugby.

"They've got brave coaches who are looking to play and attack, so they definitely still offer a threat."

Despite not having played for nine days, England attracted headlines last week when reports emerged suggesting their forwards had come to blows with their Georgian counterparts after they were invited into camp.

Neal Hatley has been part of Eddie Jones' backroom staff since 2016

Hatley confirmed things had become heated between the two sides, but believes inviting Georgia to train with them had been hugely beneficial for England.

He said: "It was good. It was two very competitive packs looking to gain an advantage.

"We trained against them last year, it was very physical, and it was the same again this year. It was just what we needed. [It was] a little bit of pushing and shoving.

"They're a very good set-piece team, and we want to consistently test ourselves against those sorts of sides. It was a brilliant exercise."