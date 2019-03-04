Maro Itoje, Chris Robshaw and Jonathan Joseph back in England squad to face Italy

Maro Itoje is back from a knee injury

Maro Itoje is one of three England players to return from injury into Eddie Jones' 31-man training squad for Saturday's Six Nations clash with Italy.

The Saracens lock missed England's win against France and their loss to Wales with a knee injury sustained in their opening win over Ireland in Dublin last month.

Chris Robshaw has been called into Eddie Jones' plans for the first time since suffering a knee problem playing for Harlequins in October.

Chris Robshaw could make his first England appearance since the 2018 summer tour to South Africa last summer

The blindside flanker missed the autumn internationals due to the injury sustained in October but made his comeback for Harlequins against Saracens on January 26 and has since proved his fitness.

Jonathan Joseph is another to be drafted in ahead of the match against the Azurri at Twickenham, after the Bath centre scored his first try of the season against Harlequins in his fifth start since returning from a broken foot.

The group also includes uncapped pair Ben Earl and Ollie Thorley but Harlequins full-back Mike Brown is not included.

England's 31-man training squad:



Forwards - Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Ben Earl (Saracens), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers), Jamie George (Saracens), Alec Hepburn (Exeter Chiefs), Nathan Hughes (Wasps), Maro Itoje (Saracens), George Kruis (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Ben Moon (Exeter Chiefs), Chris Robshaw (Harlequins), Brad Shields (Wasps), Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins), Billy Vunipola (Saracens), Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs), Mark Wilson (Newcastle Falcons).

Backs - Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby), Elliot Daly (Wasps), Owen Farrell (Saracens) captain, George Ford (Leicester Tigers), Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby), Jonny May (Leicester Tigers), Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs), Dan Robson (Wasps), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Ollie Thorley (Gloucester Rugby), Ben Te'o (Worcester Warriors), Manu Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers).