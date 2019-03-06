Will Greenwood's Rugby Podcast: Sarah Bern, World League, Salary Cap and the Welsh regions

Rupert Cox and Will Greenwood chat World League proposals, Saracens and the salary cap, Welsh region mergers and hear from Sarah Bern on the latest podcast...

In a week jam-packed of rugby news headlines, our duo have a lot to get through, with one of the topics of interest the ongoing controversy and developments concerning World Rugby's proposed new global tournament: the 'Nations Championship.'

Welsh rugby got itself into an awful mess this week when it announced plans for the Scarlets and Ospreys to merge as part of Project Reset, which drew negative responses from both the public and players.

Ospreys Chairman Mike James resigned, the Professional Rugby Board (PRB) indicated there was a willingness from both parties before the Scarlets confirmed on Wednesday that any merger was officially off. Cox and Greenwood share their views.

And Saracens have been in the news again this week, with Premiership Rugby investigating reports that question whether the club owner's business interests with several senior players comply with salary cap rules.

As well as all of that, the lads chat exclusively with England tighthead Sarah Bern and look ahead to Round 4 of the six Nations!

