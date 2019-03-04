Premiership Rugby investigating Saracens over salary cap rules

Nigel Wray is the owner of Premiership champions Saracens

Premiership Rugby are investigating reports that question whether the Saracens owner's business interests with several senior players comply with salary cap rules.

Saracens insist they are in compliance with the law following a report in the Daily Mail that claims owner and chairman Nigel Wray has businesses with England stars Owen Farrell, Billy and Mako Vunipola and Richard Wigglesworth.

Premiership Rugby Limited confirmed it has obtained material from the newspaper and will look into whether the Hertfordshire-based club are operating within the £7m salary cap.

"We take all information relating to the Salary Cap Framework very seriously," a Premiership Rugby spokesperson told Sky Sports News. "We have received all the relevant information and will consider it in detail to determine if any action needs to be taken.

"Premiership Rugby has a duty to all clubs to deliver the system in a transparent, objective and non-discriminatory manner. Each season all of our clubs are subject to a detailed independent audit of all player salaries and benefits to ensure they are fully declared and comply with the salary cap framework set by our board.

"We can't comment on the specifics of the original story but will look closely at any information provided. Any decision on follow up action would be taken with the assistance of independent bodies in accordance with the regulations.

England star Owen Farrell in action for Saracens in the Premiership

"There can be several elements comprising salary and a full description of this as well as a connected party is included in the regulations."

A Saracens spokesperson said: "It is not policy to supply specific details on publicly available information. The club readily complies with Premiership Rugby salary regulations and information relating to remuneration is declared to the salary cap manager."

Saracens have won the Premiership in four of the last eight seasons and are currently second this term, three points behind Exeter after 15 rounds of fixtures.

On Sarries books are eight members of England's current Six Nations squad including the skipper Farrell, the Vunipola brothers, Maro Itoje, Ben Earl, George Kruis, Nick Isiekwe and Jamie George.

They will also sign England's Elliot Daly from Wasps at the end of the current season.