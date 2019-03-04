Premiership Rugby's investigation into Saracens' salary cap explained

Premiership Rugby have opened investigations against Saracens

Premiership Rugby have launched an investigation into reports that Saracens are failing to comply with salary cap laws, but what are they exactly being accused of?

On Monday morning, the league's governing body announced they would be looking into whether the holding champions are complying with Salary Cap Framework rules.

Here, Sky Sports News' James Cole explains all you need to know about the investigation...

Why are Premiership Rugby investigating Saracens?

The Daily Mail has revealed that club owner, Nigel Wray, is involved in businesses with four senior players. They are captain Owen Farrell and three other senior members of the squad - Billy Vunipola, Mako Vunipola and Richard Wigglesworth.

Accounts also show that Wray - a property entrepreneur - has co-owned houses with former Saracens players.

Are Saracens in breach of Premiership rugby's salary cap?

Not if they have declared all remuneration to Premiership Rugby. Under the salary cap regulations, all 'contracts' or 'arrangements' between a club and a player must be declared.

The regulations also state that 'any accommodation or holiday cost' is included in the salary of a player.

How does the salary cap work?

Premiership Rugby clubs can spend no more than £7m overall on their senior squad.

Clubs are allowed two 'marquee' players whose salaries don't count towards the cap. On top of that, they get 'Homegrown senior player credits' (£600k maximum) for players who have come through the academy.

Clubs also receive further credits for players unavailable on England duty (up to £80k per player). Saracens do well in both categories.

One of the four players suspected to be involved in businesses with Gray is Saracens captain and England star Owen Farrell

What do Saracens say?

"The club readily complies with Premiership Rugby salary regulations and information relating to remuneration is declared to the salary cap manager."

What do Premiership Rugby say?

"We have received all the relevant information from Sportsmail and will consider it in detail to determine if any action needs to be taken.

"Each season, all our clubs are subject to a detailed independent audit of all player salaries and benefits to ensure they are fully declared and comply with the salary cap framework set by our board. We can't comment on the specifics of the Sportsmail story but will look closely at any information provided."