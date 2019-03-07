Greig Laidlaw dropped by Scotland for Wales game as Finn Russell returns

Greig Laidlaw will start on the bench against Wales

Scotland have dropped captain Greig Laidlaw for Saturday's visit of Wales to Murrayfield, with Ali Price partnering Finn Russell at half-back in two of four changes by head coach Gregor Townsend.

In Laidlaw's absence, hooker Stuart McInally will captain Scotland for the third time.

Russell, who missed the 27-10 defeat to France on February 23 with a head injury, comes into the side at fly-half. Price has been given the nod ahead at No 9 ahead of Laidlaw, who drops to the bench.

Finn Russell is back at fly-half for Scotland

The return of Russell means Peter Horne moves to inside centre in place of Sam Johnson.

The only other change to the backline is on the left wing where Edinburgh's Darcy Graham, 21, has been picked to start for the first time in place of Sean Maitland, who has a foot injury.

Darcy Graham starts in place of Sean Maitland on the left wing

There is a single change in the pack, with Edinburgh's Willem Nel coming into the side at tighthead prop after recovering from a calf injury.

There are three further changes to the bench which could see recent squad additions Hamish Watson (back-row), Gordon Reid (loosehead prop) and Byron McGuigan (back three) feature for the first time this campaign.

Hamish Watson returns from a broken hand

Head coach Gregor Townsend said: "While there have been some strong moments in our games this campaign, we have yet to deliver that quality and focus for 80 minutes and play to our potential.

"We have had a couple of weeks since our defeat in Paris to look at ways we can improve our performances, through what we do in training, our tactical approach and through selection.

"First and foremost, we select a team we believe gives us the best chance of winning at the weekend, while we also have an opportunity to reward players who have been in very good form and have been knocking at the door of the team in recent weeks - Darcy Graham and Ali Price especially.

"Greig [Laidlaw], having started in our last six games is a key member of our squad, although this week we have decided to utilise his leadership and experience off the bench. He is driven by a desire to win for his country and he should have an important role to play in the latter stages of the match at the weekend."

"Greig [Laidlaw], having started in our last six games is a key member of our squad, although this week we have decided to utilise his leadership and experience off the bench." Gregor Townsend

Glasgow Warriors pair Jonny Gray and Tommy Seymour will both make their 50th appearances for Scotland on Saturday.

Townsend said: "Getting to 50 caps for your country is a milestone in a player's career and it underlines the consistency and quality both Tommy and Jonny have delivered for Scotland over the years."

Scotland: 15 Blair Kinghorn, 14 Tommy Seymour, 13 Nick Grigg, 12 Pete Horne, 11 Darcy Graham, 10 Finn Russell, 9 Ali Price; 1 Allan Dell, 2 Stuart McInally (captain), 3 Willem Nel; 4 Grant Gilchrist, 5 Jonny Gray, 6 Magnus Bradbury, 7 Jamie Ritchie, 8 Josh Strauss.

Replacements: 16 Fraser Brown, 17 Gordon Reid, 18 Simon Berghan, 19 Ben Toolis, 20 Hamish Watson, 21 Greig Laidlaw, 22 Adam Hastings, 23 Byron McGuigan.