Sean Maitland and Chris Harris ruled out of Scotland vs Wales clash

Sean Maitland misses out this weekend with a foot injury

Scotland have suffered another injury setback with Sean Maitland and Chris Harris both ruled out of Saturday's Six Nations clash with Wales at Murrayfield.

Saracens wing Maitland picked up a foot injury during his club's win over Northampton last weekend while Harris suffered a calf strain as Newcastle beat Worcester.

Both players will now sit out Scotland's penultimate Six Nations clash, with Maitland's absence in particular one coach Gregor Townsend could do without, having already lost full-back Stuart Hogg.

Confirming the news, a spokesman for the Scottish Rugby Union said: "Maitland and Harris will return to their clubs for ongoing care and assessment."

Back-to-back defeats by Ireland and France have ended Scottish hopes of snatching the Guinness Six Nations crown.

Tommy Seymour says Scotland can 'resurrect' their season with wins in their final two Six Nations games

But Townsend's team can still play the part of kingmaker over the final two weeks of the competition, as they take on title contenders Wales and England.

Glasgow winger Tommy Seymour said: "There's been disappointment and we can certainly resurrect a lot of stuff in

the next two games.

"In terms of what we want to get out of it, it's mainly about where we see ourselves and what we've done.

"It's a big year for every international side going into a World Cup and we've got a lot of things we want to just put right for ourselves, get across on the park for the fans, for us.

"If we can get two wins, it puts us in a better light and does wonders for Scotland. That's our main concern."