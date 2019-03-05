Adam Beard starts for Wales against Scotland in Six Nations

Adam Beard partners Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones in the second row

Wales head coach Warren Gatland has made one change to his starting line-up for Saturday's Six Nations match against Scotland.

Ospreys lock Adam Beard replaces Cory Hill, who will miss the rest of the tournament after suffering an ankle injury during Wales' 21-13 victory over England, with Jake Ball taking Beard's place on the bench.

Gareth Anscombe continues at fly-half, despite Dan Biggar impressing when introduced against England, while Leigh Halfpenny is not included in the match-day 23 despite making his comeback from concussion issues for the Scarlets last weekend.

Gareth Anscombe keeps his place at fly-half

Gatland has retained Ospreys centre Owen Watkin as the outside back on replacement duty.

Wales are chasing a 13th successive victory that will keep their Six Nations Grand Slam bid on track but they were beaten on their last visit to Murrayfield in 2017.

Wales: 15 Liam Williams, 14 George North, 13 Jonathan Davies, 12 Hadleigh Parkes, 11 Josh Adams, 10 Gareth Anscombe, 9 Gareth Davies; 1 Rob Evans, 2 Ken Owens, 3 Tomas Francis, 4 Adam Beard, 5 Alun Wyn Jones (c), 6 Josh Navidi, 7 Justin Tipuric, 8 Ross Moriarty.

Replacements: 16 Elliot Dee, 17 Nicky Smith, 18 Dillon Lewis, 19 Jake Ball, 20 Aaron Wainwright, 21 Aled Davies, 22 Dan Biggar, 23 Owen Watkin.