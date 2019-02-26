Cory Hill to miss Wales' remaining Six Nations matches against Scotland and Ireland

Cory Hill has been ruled out of the rest of the Six Nations

Wales lock Cory Hill has been ruled out of the rest of the Six Nations due to an ankle injury, the Welsh Rugby Union has announced.

Dragons forward Hill was hurt during Saturday's clash against England during which he scored a try as Wales triumphed 21-13 in Cardiff.

The Welsh Rugby Union said that Hill will miss the remainder of the tournament, with Grand Slam-chasing Wales facing Scotland at Murrayfield on March 9, then Ireland in Cardiff seven days later.

Hill's touchdown against England put Wales ahead for the first time in a thrilling Principality Stadium encounter.

The 27-year-old has played a key role during Wales' 12-game unbeaten run that stretches back to February last year.

With Hill sidelined, Adam Beard and Jake Ball are among the options as skipper Alun Wyn Jones' second-row partner in Edinburgh.