Scotland without Stuart Hogg but Finn Russell should return for Six Nations clash with Wales

Stuart Hogg goes off against Ireland with a shoulder injury

Scotland will be without full-back Stuart Hogg for their Six Nations clash against Wales on Saturday.

Hogg suffered a shoulder injury against Ireland in the second round of the tournament and remains under the joint care of the Glasgow Warriors and Scotland medical teams, with his rehabilitation progress and review ongoing.

However Scotland should be boosted by the return of Finn Russell who looks to have recovered from the concussion he suffered in February.

Russell missed Scotland's Six Nations loss to France after failing the HIA during Racing 92's loss to Toulouse, however he produced a solid 65 minutes against La Rochelle on Sunday.

Scotland also welcome back five players from injury and head coach Gregor Townsend has also added three more players to his squad.

Hamish Watson returns to the squad

Flanker Hamish Watson and prop William Nel return from injury while lock Sam Skinner, hooker George Turner and centre Stafford McDowall, have also been returned.

Townsend has also called up London Irish prop Gordon Reid, as well as backrower Matt Fagerson and winger Byron McGuigan.