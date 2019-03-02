Sam Warburton dismisses Warren Gatland England link

Sam Warburton was Warren Gatland's captain for the Lions and Wales

Sam Warburton says it would "really surprise" him if Wales boss Warren Gatland succeeds Eddie Jones in the England hot-seat.

Gatland's long reign as Wales boss will end after the World Cup later this year, and he could be a free agent when the British and Irish Lions make their coaching appointment for their of South Africa in 2021.

The New Zealander has already taken charge of two Lions tours and Warburton, who was made captain of Wales and Lions by Gatland, believes they will be desperate to retain his services.

A Springboks mission would complete the set for Gatland, having masterminded Test series success against Australia six years ago and held world champions New Zealand to a memorable drawn series in 2017, with Warburton unconvinced by reports linking him to the England job.

"I don't think he would coach England," said Warburton. "Not that he wouldn't want to and he wouldn't enjoy the challenge, but I just couldn't see it happening.

1:02 Wales head coach Warren Gatland says his players deserve to celebrate following their 21-13 Six Nations victory over England in Cardiff. Wales head coach Warren Gatland says his players deserve to celebrate following their 21-13 Six Nations victory over England in Cardiff.

"He is like an honorary Welshman now! If it did happen it would really surprise me, to be honest. I think the Lions would be desperate to get him back on board.

"They have got a new chief executive there now, and he will know probably more than anybody that you have got to keep the spine of your coaching team the same.

"They will want some continuity. They will have some continuity in the playing group, but you must have continuity from a management point of view, and who better than Warren?

"Whether he will do it or not is yet to be seen, but I think the Lions would be desperate to have him."

Warburton was Wales' last Grand Slam skipper in 2012, and their 21-13 victory over England means that success against Scotland at Murrayfield next weekend and Ireland in Cardiff seven days later would mean a dream Six Nations farewell for Gatland.

"I think they are in a great place," Warburton added. "I thought before the England game that if Wales won, they would mean proper serious business.

"The way that they bounced back and met fire with fire. England came with this massive physical game-plan, and it was so impressive when they took that away from them.

"Wales are looking serious business."