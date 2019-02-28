Shaun Edwards says Wales skipper Alun Wyn Jones one of the best ever

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones has been described as 'one of the best rugby players ever' by Shaun Edwards

Wales defence coach Shaun Edwards was the special guest on the Will Greenwood Podcast this week, and two topics he discussed were the qualities of Alun Wyn Jones and future of Rhys Webb...

Fresh from overseeing Wales' outstanding 21-13 Six Nations victory over England in Cardiff last week, Edwards paid particular tribute to skipper Alun Wyn Jones.

The 32-year-old second row lined out for his 132nd cap at the Principality Stadium last Saturday as Wales turned round a 10-3 half-time deficit to win, and Edwards has labelled him one of the best rugby players to ever play the game.

"In my opinion, he's playing the best rugby of his career," Edwards exclusively told Sky Sports. "A lot of that is down to the way he has been managed by the Welsh Rugby Union and by Allen Clark at the Ospreys.

Defence coach Edwards was the special guest on this week's Will Greenwood Podcast

"He's not playing every single week, whereas he was a few years ago. He's coming into these contests fresh, he's well-conditioned and ready to go.

"I often get asked 'who is the best player I've ever seen in rugby?', or 'who's the best at this? Who's the best at that?' - all I can say is that Alun Wyn, as regards an athlete, is one of the best I've ever seen on a rugby pitch.

"As an all-round athlete, he's 6'6", 19 stone, got a great turn of pace and he's got that unbelievably competitive edge to him.

Jones' leadership, work ethic and energy has been tremendous in this year's Six Nations so far

"There's different styles of defence, there's not only one way to defend, some teams contest the ball heavily and other teams don't.

"We are a team who really contests the ball heavily, and Alun Wyn has really bought into that, 100 per cent.

"Obviously when he's counter-rucking at over 19 stone, you can cause a bit of damage at times, can't you?"

Jones and co are two games away from a Grand Slam and first title since 2013

Having won three games from three in the Six Nations so far away in France and Italy and at home to England, Wales now have a Grand Slam in sight with fixtures away to Scotland and at home to Ireland to come.

One story away from the Six Nations which has rumbled on in Wales over the last few weeks, is a potential return to the fold for Toulon's ineligible scrum-half Rhys Webb ahead of the 2019 World Cup this September in Japan.

When asked by Rupert Cox and Will Greenwood on the podcast, Edwards was clear that Webb, even if he did return to Wales, was no longer guaranteed a place.

"I've got no idea on that [if Webb is returning]", Edwards added.

"If anybody knows anything about that, it would be Warren [Gatland] and if he does, he hasn't shared any of that information with his staff.

Rhys Webb is ineligible for Wales selection due to the fact he is playing his rugby in Toulon this season

"But he [Rhys Webb] would have to earn his spot first. We're on a pretty decent run at the moment - 12 wins out of 12 - so everyone has to earn their spot and Gats kept saying that on the tour in the summer, that some of the Lions guys who have been rested, you want them to feel uncomfortable and thinking, 'will I get back in?'

"Rhys has been pretty outspoken and said he fancies his chances of getting back in, and he's been an outstanding player for us over the years.

"I thought he was an outstanding bench player for the Lions when Conor Murray was the starting nine.

"We all know his qualities but we're actually doing OK at the moment and, like everybody else, he would have to earn his spot."

