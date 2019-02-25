Wales climb above England in world rankings after Six Nations win

Wales beat England in Saturday's Six Nations clash in Cardiff

Wales have climbed above England in the world rankings following their 21-13 victory on Saturday.

The win in Cardiff saw Wales end England's Grand Slam hopes - leaving Warren Gatland's side the only team who can achieve the feat in this year's competition - and also set a new national record for consecutive wins with 12.

England, who were labelled chokers by Gatland after they fell apart in the second half at the Principality Stadium, drop to fourth in the World Rugby rankings.

Ireland remain in second place behind leaders New Zealand following their hard-fought 26-16 win against Italy in Rome on Sunday.

France also improve their standing after their 27-10 victory over Scotland in Paris saw them climb two places above Argentina and Fiji into eighth.

Jacques Brunel's side remain one spot below Scotland.

World Rankings:

1. New Zealand

2. Ireland

3. Wales

4. England

5. South Africa

6. Australia

7. Scotland

8. France

9. Fiji

10. Argentina