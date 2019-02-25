England could fast-track Maro Itoje's Six Nations return, says coach Eddie Jones

Maro Itoje sustained medial ligament damage in England's win over Ireland

England could fast-track lock Maro Itoje back into their Six Nations squad for their next game against Italy, Eddie Jones has said.

Courtney Lawes was ruled out of the tournament with a calf injury following England's 21-13 defeat to Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.

Itoje had previously sustained medial ligament damage during England's 32-20 win over holders Ireland in their opening game and Jones said the 24-year-old had made good progress with his rehabilitation.

1:47 England head coach Eddie Jones speaks after his side's 21-13 Six Nations defeat to Wales in Cardiff England head coach Eddie Jones speaks after his side's 21-13 Six Nations defeat to Wales in Cardiff

"(Itoje) is coming along well," Jones said. "I might have to give him the hurry-up, because we've lost Courtney. We've lost three of our best forwards and we've got to be able to cope."

Apart from Lawes, prop Mako Vunipola (ankle) and hooker Dylan Hartley (knee) have also been ruled out for the rest of the Six Nations.

England host Italy at Twickenham on March 9 before playing Scotland on March 16 in their final game of the tournament.