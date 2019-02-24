Courtney Lawes out of England's Six Nations campaign with calf injury

Courtney Lawes leaves the field injured during England's defeat to Wales

Courtney Lawes has been ruled out for the remainder of England's Six Nations campaign with a calf injury.

Second-row Lawes was left prone in the second half of England's 21-13 defeat to Wales in Cardiff on Saturday and scans have revealed the full extent of his muscle strain.

In a statement released on Sunday evening, the RFU said: "Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints) will miss the rest of the Guinness Six Nations due to a calf strain sustained yesterday in Cardiff.

"Following the results of his scan this afternoon, Lawes is expected to be out for a minimum of four weeks. He will return to his club for rehabilitation."

Lawes receives treatment in Cardiff

It is a further injury blow for England one day after it was announced Dylan Hartley will undergo knee surgery on Tuesday, meaning he will miss the rest of the competition.

The hooker, who has not played for England since November, will be out for 12 weeks according to head coach Eddie Jones.