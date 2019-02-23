England's Dylan Hartley will miss rest of Six Nations to undergo knee surgery

Dylan Hartley will miss the rest of the Six Nations

Dylan Hartley will undergo knee surgery on Tuesday and miss the rest of the Six Nations.

The hooker has not played for England since November, and Northampton coach Chris Boyd confirmed after his side's 27-26 win over Bath on Saturday that he will be out for at least another four weeks.

Boyd said: "Dylan went to see the surgeon and they felt in conjunction with our medical people the progress was a bit slow.

Hartley was co-captain of England during the autumn internationals

"He's going to have a surgical procedure on Tuesday to open it up and see what's causing the knee to be grumbly. If it went outstandingly well, he could be playing in four weeks but if it's something a bit more problematic it might be a bit longer.

"We won't really know what time-frame it is until they have a look and then it will depend on his rehab. We certainly won't be putting any pressure on him, he'll play as soon as he can."

Hartley has 97 caps for England and will be hoping the surgery on his knee helps him to be fit to travel to Japan in the autumn for the World Cup.