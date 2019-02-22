Manu Tuilagi's move to Racing 92 won't be stopped by England boss Eddie Jones

A move to Racing 92 would end Manu Tuilagi's England career

Eddie Jones will not stand in Manu Tuilagi's way if the England centre wants to join Racing 92 in a big-money move.

Tuilagi is in discussion with Racing 92 over a lucrative move to France from next season that could potentially make him unavailable for this autumn's World Cup due to the RFU's stance on ignoring players based overseas.

Leicester are reported to have spoken to their most prized asset earlier this week in the hope of convincing him to remain at Welford Road and a deal to join Racing has yet to be signed.

However, the Tigers board appear resigned to losing the 27-year-old knowing they are unable to match the wages on offer in the French capital.

"We just have fun about it," said England head coach Jones ahead of Saturday's Six Nations game against Wales. "Give him baguettes, croissants, wear berets. Good fun.

"As long as he doesn't get on the Eurostar between now and Saturday I've got no comment on it because all I'm worried about is Saturday.

"I don't decide what he does for his family. Every player has a family situation they have got to look after and I want them to look after their families.

Tuilagi makes his third successive England start on Saturday against Wales

"He is in our family at the moment and we want him to play well for us - that is our only concern right now.

"He's got to make a decision and what decision he makes will be up to him. He's a massively important part of our team. The guys like playing with him, they love him.

"He loves playing with the team and that is his only concern at the moment."

England captain Owen Farrell admits it would be a big loss were Tuilagi to depart overseas.

"Manu's someone you look at before you go out for a game and see that big massive smile on his face knowing he's going to be unbelievably physical," said Farrell.

"That makes you excited to go out there and play with him."