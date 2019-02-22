Owen Farrell says his knowledge of Wales' back-line could help England

Owen Farrell says his knowledge of Wales' back-line from his time with the British and Irish Lions could help England in their Six Nations meeting.

England face a crucial trip to the Principality Stadium after wins over Ireland and France, looking to make it three wins from three and maintain their hopes of winning the Grand Slam.

However, they face a stern test against a Wales team who could break their record of 11 successive Test wins with victory over Eddie Jones' side on Saturday.

When asked if his knowledge of Wales' players could help England, Farrell said: "Maybe in small conversations between each other when we're sat around having a coffee and talking about the game.

"I think that helps and that goes on constantly. I have only good things to say about the (Welsh) lads I have played with. To be able to work with them was brilliant.

Own Farrell was the top point scorer for the British and Irish Lions in 2017

"The Lions tour was a while ago now, a lot can happen in rugby in a short period of time. We're looking at their threats but also focusing on what we can do.

"The main thing is that we trust each other. We trust in the work we have been putting in, our process, and focus on that."

Exeter duo Jack Nowell and Ben Moon come into the England starting line-up for Saturday's fixture, while Elliot Daly will once again start at full-back.

Daly says that he is feeling more settled in the position while adding that the starting XV know they must perform to the highest level with the quality of the players behind them.

"I'm enjoying it (at full-back), the responsibilities that come with it," he said. "Communication with the back three, I'm really enjoying that part of the game.

"I want to get my hands on the ball a bit more and make space for others. It think I've been doing that but you always want more as a player.

"I think the way we train, we put ourselves under pressure and you always feel out of your comfort zone a bit, which I think is great.

"The quality of players we have behind us, you always know you have to perform. You have to do that at all times, especially with that back three at the moment. We're all pushing ourselves."