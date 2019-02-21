Who makes your Wales/England combined team?

Head coaches Eddie Jones and Warren Gatland have picked their sides, but who would you select?

Vote for your combined Wales/England XV ahead of Saturday's Six Nations clash at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

England head coach Eddie Jones has made two changes to his in-form side ahead of this one, with Ben Moon coming in to replace the injured Mako Vunipola at loosehead prop and Jack Nowell replacing Chris Ashton on the wing.

For Wales, Warren Gatland has made some 11 changes to the side which travelled to Italy and won - albeit without a bonus point.

All in all, the Wales team is very similar to the one which won in Paris three weeks ago, showing just two changes as Cory Hill replaces Adam Beard in the second row and Gareth Davies starts at scrum-half with Tomos Williams injured.

But who would make it into your combined XV from the 30 men that have been selected? Have your say with our position-by-position vote below...

The game of the Championship so far, one of these sides will still be on course for a stunning Grand Slam at the close of play on Saturday.

Will England continue their sensational form? Or can Wales turn them over in the cauldron that is the Principality Stadium? It should be a cracker.