England coach Eddie Jones says pressure is on Wales in Six Nations showdown

Eddie Jones has questioned whether Wales can handle the pressure when they play "the biggest game of their lives" against England on Saturday.

Wales are aiming for a record 12th successive victory which will put them on course for a first Six Nations title since 2013.

"As you have read in the media, it's all about Wales, we are playing potentially the greatest team ever," said Jones.

"Their players are full of emotion and it's the biggest game they are going to play in their lives.

"We have had a good week just focusing on ourselves and focusing on getting our preparation right."

England sit top of the Six Nations table, two points ahead of Wales after bonus-point wins over Ireland and France, but Jones says all the pressure is on Warren Gatland's men.

"The Dragons are flying, aren't they?" said the Australian. "It should be interesting.

"Up to win 12 games in a row, it's Warren's last game as Wales coach [against England in the Six Nations] before he takes over somewhere else. It's a big week for them.

"There's a lot of expectation and that expectation can either be some wind in their sails or it can be a ball and chain. We'll find out on Saturday."

Wales have won a record-equalling 11 games in a row but haven't beaten England in the Six Nations since 2013

When asked if Gatland's final home game against England will motivate the Wales players, Jones replied: "I don't know about their camp. All I know I there is a lot of talk coming out.

"I'm glad you guys [the media] have concentrated on them this week because we're just getting on with our job. We know on Saturday we'll be well prepared for the game."

Nowell restored to England XV

Jones made two enforced changes to his starting line-up for the Principality Stadium contest.

Jack Nowell is restored to the right wing in place of the injured Chris Ashton while Ben Moon comes in for Mako Vunipola at loosehead with Ellis Genge on the bench.

"We've got a strong squad, it's just about getting the order right, who starts and who finishes," said Jones.

"Losing Mako's a blow for the team because he's such a good player but we've got two great replacements in Ben Moon and Ellis Genge. We'll get a great 80 minutes out of them.

"With Ashy out with his calf injury, it was easy to pick Jack. He's a great player for us with a high work rate, which is going to be important on Saturday."

Bath's Joe Cokanasiga is promoted to the replacements bench after his try-scoring return from injury last weekend and Jones says the competition for places is pushing his players to improve.

"We want to keep getting better," he said. "We're not happy with what we've done. We want to be the No 1 team in the world. That's our aim, we started that three years ago.

"We know we're a while from there but we're moving in the right direction.

"When we've got players pushing and challenging each other for spots, it pushes people to get better. That's what we need to keep doing."