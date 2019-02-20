Brad Shields says he is excited about his first trip to Wales with England

Brad Shields says he is looking forward to his first trip to Wales with the England squad on Saturday.

The Kiwi-born flanker missed the Six Nations opener against Ireland through injury and also failed to make the 23-man squad for the win over France, but is hoping to make his first appearance at the Principality Stadium.

"I've heard it's an amazing environment, it's one of those places," Shields told Sky Sports News.

"Welsh fans, they're just like English fans, they're extremely passionate. The stadium erupts when they run out, or so I've heard, so to be part of that would be amazing.

"For us to go there will be an awesome occasion and one that, from what the guys were saying, it's one of the best to be a part of."

John Terry attended England training on Tuesday and was on-hand to give Eddie Jones' squad a pep talk ahead of their third Six Nations game.

Despite growing up in New Zealand, Shields was no stranger to the former England and Chelsea captain and was thrilled to be in Terry's company.

John Terry (right) with former England international Richard Hill

"He's obviously a big figure in football and English football so I definitely knew who he was," said Shields.

"I've not got a big football background but it was amazing to be in someone's presence who's achieved and experienced what he has."

When asked about what he learnt from the five-time Premier League winner, Shields spoke about Terry's determination and will-to-win for both club and country.

"His drive to succeed. In teams you can reach a limit, you win a Championship and that's about it," Shields said.

"But his drive to win another one and another one after that is amazing and to have the group around him that he did is pretty cool."