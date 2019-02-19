Maro Itoje out of England's Six Nations clash with Wales due to knee injury

Maro Itoje has been ruled out of England's Six Nations clash with Wales on Saturday, forwards coach Steve Borthwick has confirmed.

Saracens lock Itoje damaged ligaments in his knee against Ireland and missed England's 44-8 win over France on February 10.

England defence coach John Mitchell told Sky Sports News on Monday that Itoje was "definitely" in contention to face Wales but the decision has now been taken to delay his comeback.

"Maro continues to go well and he continues to rehab day by day as he gets back from injury but he is not going to be available for Saturday's game," Borthwick told Sky Sports News.

"You are always looking towards the future and the progressions day by day. He is doing well but not quite ready for Saturday."

When asked if he will be ready to face Italy on March 9, Borthwick said: "I expect him to continue to be monitored on a day-by-day basis and progress. Right now he not fit for Saturday and I am not looking beyond that."