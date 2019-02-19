France change four for Scotland Six Nations Test

Romain Ntamack will start alongside Antoine Dupont in Paris

Head coach Jacques Brunel has made four changes to France's starting XV, including both his half-backs, for their Six Nations Test against Scotland on Saturday.

France return to the Stade de France after a 44-8 loss to England at Twickenham and will also be looking to banish the memories of their first-round implosion at home against Wales.

Brunel has chosen to drop Morgan Parra and Camille Lopez from the squad completely, with Antoine Dupont starting at scrum-half and 19-year-old Romain Ntamack at fly-half. Baptiste Serin and Anthony Belleau provide the cover on the bench.

Thomas Ramos made his international debut in Round 2

Toulouse's Thomas Ramos is selected at full-back with the starter at Twickenham - Yoann Huget - moving out to his more natural position on the wing.

Gael Fickou shifts to inside centre, where he's enjoyed great success with Stade Francais, and will partner up with Mathieu Bastareaud in the midfield.

In the forwards, Wenceslas Lauret returns at blindside flanker in the place of Yacouba Camara.

Scotland will name their side on Thursday morning but will be without Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg.

Fly-half Russell suffered a head knock playing for Racing 92 at the weekend, while fulll-back Hogg has not joined up with their squad this week after a shoulder injury sustained against Ireland in the second round.

France have a strong record at home against Scotland in the competition - they have not lost to them in Paris since 1999.

France: 15. Thomas Ramos, 14. Damian Penaud, 13. Mathieu Bastareaud, 12. Gael Fickou, 11. Yoann Huget, 10. Romain Ntamack, 9. Antoine Dupont; 1. Jefferson Poirot, 2. Guilhem Guirado (c), 3. Demba Bamba, 4. Sebastien Vahaamahina, 5. Felix Lambey, 6. Wenceslas Lauret, 7. Arthur Iturria, 8. Louis Picamoles.

Replacements: 16. Camille Chat, 17. Etienne Falgoux, 18. Dorian Aldegheri, 19. Paul Willemse, 20. Gregory Alldritt, 21. Baptiste Serin, 22. Anthony Belleau, 23. Maxime Medard.