Finn Russell a major injury concern for Scotland after blow to head in Racing 92 defeat

Finn Russell was forced off just before the interval after a collision with Lucas Tauzin

Finn Russell is a major doubt for Scotland's Six Nations match against France on Saturday after he was taken off during Racing 92's defeat by Toulouse.

The fly-off was replaced just before the break in Sunday's Top 14 defeat against Toulouse after sustaining a blow to the head.

Russell, who had earlier scored a try, would not be able to return to action for six days at the earliest under World Rugby protocols if he has suffered concussion.

The former Glasgow player would therefore be almost certainly ruled out of the game at the Stade de France in Paris.

Russell has started both of Scotland's opening two Six Nations matches

Adam Hastings or George Horne are likely to deputise should Russell be unavailable.

Despite the major injury concern, there was more positive news for Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend, who is already without a host of first-choice forwards including John Barclay, Hamish Watson and Ryan Wilson.

Edinburgh back-row Magnus Bradbury produced a try-scoring, man-of-the-match performance after a four-month absence as they beat Dragons on Friday.

Prop Zander Fagerson came back from five months out with a broken ankle and hooker George Turner made his first appearance in two months as Glasgow beat Cardiff Blues on Saturday.

Scotland won their opening Six Nations match against Italy before they were beaten by defending champions Ireland at Murrayfield last weekend.