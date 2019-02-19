Robbie Henshaw agrees IRFU deal until 2022

Robbie Henshaw has 37 caps for Ireland

Robbie Henshaw has extended his IRFU contract to play his rugby at Leinster up to at least the end of June 2022.

British and Irish Lions centre Henshaw has racked up 37 caps since his 2013 Test debut, helping Ireland to the 2018 Six Nations Grand Slam.

Leinster flanker Sean O'Brien will join London Irish after the autumn's World Cup, but Henshaw's new deal is a reminder of the IRFU's powers in retaining the bulk of their top stars.

"Robbie has established himself as a leader within this Ireland squad and has delivered consistent world-class performances which have helped to drive the sustained success enjoyed by the national team," said performance director David Nucifora.

"He has a hunger for improvement and in driving the standards of those around him."

Henshaw said he was "delighted" with the deal.

"It is an exciting time to be part of Irish Rugby and having tasted success with both Ireland and Leinster in recent seasons I am eager to play a role in driving further success at both international and provincial level," he said.