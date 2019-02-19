Iain Henderson and Tadhg Beirne fitness boost for Ireland

Ireland's Iain Henderson is fit to return against Italy but must wait on the result of a Pro14 disciplinary hearing

Ireland's Six Nations campaign has been boosted by the return to fitness of locks Iain Henderson and Tadhg Beirne.

Ulster second-row Henderson has overcome a finger complaint ahead of schedule, while Beirne has recovered from a knee problem.

Henderson will be keen to feature in Sunday's game against Italy in Rome, but must first wait to hear if he is handed a suspension at a Pro14 disciplinary hearing in Edinburgh on Tuesday night.

The British and Irish Lions forward returned to action for his club side in the 8-0 win away to Ospreys on Saturday but was cited for an alleged incident involving opposition flanker Sam Cross.

Centre Chris Farrell is fit, although fellow midfielder Garry Ringrose is still struggling with the hamstring problem that kept him out of the 22-13 victory over Scotland at Murrayfield and has instead returned to Leinster.

Uncapped Connacht trio Caolin Blade, Jack Carty and Tom Farrell have also joined up with Ireland in a 34-strong squad to prepare to face the Azzurri.

"Chris Farrell has been reviewed by the Ireland medical team and is fit to train today," the IRFU said in a statement.

"Garry Ringrose and Rhys Ruddock will continue their respective hamstring rehab at Leinster this week.

Tadhg Beirne is fit again after a knee injury

"Will Addison has some lower back stiffness that is being managed at Ulster this week.

"Iain Henderson and Tadhg Beirne, who were named in the initial Six Nations squad, have joined the group at Carton House this week."