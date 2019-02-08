Ireland second row Devin Toner ruled out for two months after ankle surgery

Devin Toner aggravated an ankle injury against England

Ireland second row Devin Toner will miss the rest of the Six Nations after undergoing ankle surgery.

The Leinster lock will be sidelined for two months, an Irish Rugby Football Union spokesperson confirmed.

Toner aggravated an existing issue in last weekend's 32-20 defeat by England in Dublin.

The dependable second-row has so far only missed six Test matches since Joe Schmidt took charge of Ireland in 2013, featuring more regularly than any other player under the Kiwi's stewardship.

Captain Rory Best admits Toner's extended absence is a blow.

"Look it's massive, he's been a big part of what we've created here over the last while," said Best. "He's a great player, and over the last 18 months, two years, he's probably played some of the best rugby of his career.

"So to lose a player like that, and the intellectual property he brings around the lineout.

"You all know him, the calmness he has is a great thing to have around the team environment. So he'll be a loss, as any great player is."

It is yet another injury setback in the second row for Ireland, who are already without Ulster's Iain Henderson and Munster's Tadhg Beirne.

Tadhg Beirne receives attention against Exeter

Henderson is dealing with a finger injury, while Beirne is out with a knee problem. Both could return at some point during the Six Nations.

Connacht's Quinn Roux will start alongside James Ryan against Scotland, with Roux's provincial team-mate Ultan Dillane providing cover from bench.

Ireland's depth at a position where they were thought to have a wealth of options at the start of the year has been severely tested but Best feels it could benefit them over the long term.

"I suppose it's better happening now, and we'll see just how much depth we have," Best said. "We saw at the last World Cup what a couple of injuries can do. You need to make sure of the layer below that.

Ultan Dillane will be on the bench for Ireland against Scotland

"And even when you look at Ultan Dillane on the bench, when called upon he's been fantastic for Ireland.

"And it's great to see him back involved. It's unfortunate for the three boys, and to lose three world-class players in one position is difficult.

"But what an opportunity for the two boys to come in and show what they're about, and to say 'yes we've lost three world-class players, but we've actually opened our eyes to two that were right there as well'.

"And hopefully what depth we'll have then - we'll not just have four, we'll have six."

Roux was one of four injury-enforced changes Joe Schmidt was forced to make against the Scots.

Connacht's Quinn Roux will start for Ireland against Scotland

Robbie Henshaw, Garry Ringrose and CJ Stander were also ruled out after sustaining injuries against England, with Rob Kearney, Chris Farrell and Jack Conan coming into the starting XV to replace them.

The one non injury-enforced change was Josh van der Flier making way for Sean O'Brien at openside flanker.

Toner's absence is a blow for Leinster, and it means he is likely to miss their European Rugby Champions Cup quarter-final against Ulster on March 30. That would open the door for former Australia international Scott Fardy to start alongside Ryan in the second row.