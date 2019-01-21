Ireland's Tadhg Beirne sidelined by knee injury for first two rounds of Six Nations

Tadhg Beirne receives attention against Exeter

Munster lock Tadhg Beirne has been ruled out of Ireland’s opening two games in the Six Nations due to a knee injury.

Beirne picked up the injury while putting in a man-of-the-match display in Munster's 9-7 victory over the Exeter Chiefs in the Champions Cup on Saturday.

He was forced off in the 66th minute and has now been ruled out of the games against England on February 2 and Scotland on February 9.

Connacht's Quinn Roux comes into the Ireland squad in place of Tadhg Beirne

Quinn Roux, who captained Connacht to victory in Bordeaux on Saturday, has been called up in his place. He joins James Ryan, Devin Toner, Iain Henderson and Ultan Dillane as second-row options in Joe Schmidt's squad, which will fly out to Portugal this week for a training camp.

Leinster winger Adam Byrne will also travel to Portugal as cover for Andrew Conway, who picked up a knock during Munster's win over Exeter.

Adam Byrne will provide cover for Andrew Conway

Conway will be held out of training this week, but is expected to be fit to resume training next week, ahead of Ireland's opening game against England in Dublin.

Jack Conan was a late withdrawal from the Leinster side that beat Wasps on Sunday due to a shoulder injury. He will continue his treatment at Leinster this week and will be fully fit to train next week.

Full-back Rob Kearney and prop Jack McGrath will remain with Leinster in order to gain game-time in Friday's PRO14 match against the Scarlets.