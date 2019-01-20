Champions Cup quarter-final draw: Saracens host Glasgow
The Champions Cup quarter-finals have been finalised after the last two pool games in the competition.
Saracens are the top seeds after winning all six group games and their reward is a home tie against Glasgow at the end of March. It will be a repeat of Saturday's fixture which the Premiership champions won 38-19 at Allianz Park.
There will be an all French clash in the last eight with Racing 92 hosting Toulouse.
Defending champions Leinster will have home advantage against PRO14 rivals Ulster in the quarter-finals after sealing top spot in their pool with a win at Wasps.
The final knockout tie will see Edinburgh take on Munster at Murrayfield.
The Champions Cup quarter-finals will take place on the weekend of March 29/30/31.
Full draw:
QF 1: Saracens v Glasgow Warriors, Allianz Park
QF 2: Edinburgh Rugby v Munster Rugby, Murrayfield
QF 3: Leinster Rugby v Ulster Rugby, Aviva Stadium
QF 4: Racing 92 v Toulouse, Paris La Defense Arena