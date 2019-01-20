Brad Shields adds to England injury concerns for Six Nations

Shields was ruled out of Wasps' Champions Cup match with a side strain

England are facing another injury concern ahead of their Six Nations opener with Ireland after flanker Brad Shields was omitted from Wasps' line-up on Sunday due to a side strain.

Just 90 minutes before the start of their Champions Cup clash with Leinster, Wasps announced that Shields would miss the Pool One encounter.

Shields appeared to grow in confidence during England's autumn internationals as the New Zealand-born flanker played a crucial role in victories over South Africa and Australia at Twickenham.

England captain Owen Farrell underwent surgery on his thumb

Shields' injury comes just a day after Saracens revealed that England captain Owen Farrell had undergone thumb surgery.

England coach Eddie Jones is "cautiously optimistic" that Farrell will be fit to face Ireland on February 2, but must now consider the prospect of an absence among his forwards.

Jones will also decide whether to call up injury cover for Farrell, who has undergone a procedure to repair ligament damage and is expected to return to action in seven to 10 days.

However, with England departing for their pre-tournament training camp in Portugal on Wednesday, his ability to take part in training could be severely restricted, throwing Jones' preparations into turmoil.

Jones has already stoked the fire ahead of the highly-anticipated clash by suggesting that Ireland fly-half Johnny Sexton is given preferential treatment by match officials.