Eddie Jones expects Owen Farrell to be fit for England's Six Nations opener

0:29 Eddie Jones tells Sky Sports News he expects Owen Farrell to be fit for England's Six Nations opener against Ireland Eddie Jones tells Sky Sports News he expects Owen Farrell to be fit for England's Six Nations opener against Ireland

Eddie Jones is "cautiously optimistic" that Owen Farrell will be fit enough for England's Six Nations opener against Ireland.

A thumb injury ruled Farrell out of Saracens' European Champions Cup match against Glasgow Warriors.

Farrell was set to have a minor procedure on the problem instead of playing in Sarries' final Pool 3 fixture on January 19.

Speaking at the Netball Quad Series at the Copper Box Arena in London, Jones told Sky Sports News: "I came from Saracens, they had a good win. We're cautiously optimistic, he should be alright."

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall said the issue is set to keep Farrell out of action for seven to 10 days which would put his selection for the opening Six Nations match away to Ireland at risk.

A thumb injury ruled Farrell out of Saracens' European Champions Cup match against Glasgow Warriors

England go to Dublin to play last year's Grand Slam winners on February 2, and are set to travel to Portugal on January 23 to begin their preparations.

Even if Farrell's thumb heals as expected, his ability to train will be severely restricted. He may be unable to take part in sessions until four days before the Aviva Stadium showdown.

In the event Farrell suffers a setback, his place at fly-half would be taken by George Ford with Henry Slade providing further cover after Danny Cipriani was omitted from the training squad named by Eddie Jones on Thursday.

Ford could also take Farrell's leadership duties as Dylan Hartley is recovering from a knee injury.