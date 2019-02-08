Ireland's Jack Conan ready to seize 'massive opportunity' vs Scotland

Jack Conan will win his 12th cap for Ireland against Scotland

Leinster No 8 Jack Conan is determined to seize his "massive opportunity" when he makes a rare start for Ireland against Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Conan is one of five changes to Ireland's starting XV from their 32-20 defeat to England last weekend, as he comes in for Munster's CJ Stander, who is expected to miss four weeks after fracturing his eye socket and cheekbone.

Munster pair Stander and Peter O'Mahony have established themselves as automatic starters in the Irish back row since Jamie Heaslip's retirement, while Joe Schmidt has been spoiled for choice with his options at No 7.

That has meant limited opportunities for Conan to feature in meaningful games for his country but Stander's injury has opened the door for him and the 26-year-old is determined to take his chance in Edinburgh.

"It is a massive opportunity for me. I have been waiting in the wings for so long and I probably haven't performed at certain times," Conan said.

"That day I came off the bench against Wales and made a defensive error and let them back into the game.

"I'm excited, I'm focused, I know what I have to do, I know the role that has been given to me by the coaches. I know what I do well- I can carry the ball and I can offload.

"I think defensively I've got a lot better over the last few years and that's something I hope to bring this weekend, making collision-winning tackles in defence and to dominate collisions when I'm on the ball and connect up with the backs."

CJ Stander is tackled by Maro Itoje and George Kruis

Stander is known for his all-action displays. Against England he had 11 carries and made 18 tackles in 64 minutes on the pitch despite suffering multiple facial fractures early in the game.

The athletic Conan offers different qualities and he is determined to play to his own strengths on Saturday.

"I am not worried about anyone else's game or trying to do what CJ or anyone else who would have played at eight before has done," Conan said.

"It is just worrying about what Jack Conan does and doing it to the best that I can do it. When you break it all down, rugby's a simple game. Carrying the ball is one of my best attributes.

"It is what I feel I've been put into the team to do this weekend, to make sure we are getting over the gain-line and making sure we win collisions when we do not have the ball."

Schmidt was frank on Saturday when assessing Ireland's "reality check" against England. He said his side lacked "a physical edge" and were "bullied".

"I think we were physically bettered. I don't think I've seen a game where our opponents got so many physical, dominant tackles, where our opponents have carried physically in the manner that they did." Joe Schmidt after Ebgland's win over Ireland

Conan admits Schmidt's comments have been heard loud and clear in the Irish dressing room.

Asked to assess Schmidt's remarks, Conan said: "I suppose to probably spark a reaction in us, no one likes the thought of being bullied.

"Obviously, at times we might have been physically bested but I think it's the word that's going to stick in everyone's head this weekend and we're just going to make sure it doesn't happen again.

"I don't think there's any hope we'll be bested in the physical encounters this week."