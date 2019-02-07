Rob Kearney returns at full-back as Ireland make five changes

Rob Kearney replaces the injured Robbie Henshaw in the No 15 jersey

Ireland have made five changes to their starting team that will take on Scotland in their Six Nations clash at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Rob Kearney comes in at full-back in place of Robbie Henshaw, who picked up a knock in training, while Chris Farrell will make his first Championship start as he replaces injured centre Garry Ringrose.

In the forwards, Quinn Roux comes in for the injured Devin Toner in the second row, with Sean O'Brien in the No 7 jersey ahead of Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan replacing CJ Stander at No 8.

"Robbie [Henshaw] has a dead leg and just hasn't recovered in time," said Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt.

"We're just going to have to forge ahead, but it's an exciting opportunity to give Chris Farrell a run against Scotland.

Chris Farrell will make his first Championship start

"He's coming back to form after a long lay-off."

When asked if Kearney would have returned at full-back even had Henshaw been fit, Schmidt added: "Probably once Garry Ringrose was ruled out it was going to be trying to keep a little continuity as best we can and get as cohesive as we can in a short space of time."

Ireland: 15 Rob Kearney, 14 Keith Earls, 13 Chris Farrell, 12 Bundee Aki, 11 Jacob Stockdale, 10 Johnny Sexton, 9 Conor Murray, 1 Cian Healy, 2 Rory Best (c), 3 Tadhg Furlong, 4 James Ryan, 5 Quinn Roux, 6 Peter O'Mahony, 7 Sean O'Brien, 8 Jack Conan,

Replacements: 16 Sean Cronin, 17 Dave Kilcoyne, 18 Andrew Porter, 19 Ultan Dillane, 20 Josh van der Flier, 21 John Cooney, 22 Joey Carbery, 23 Jordan Larmour