Will Greenwood's Podcast: Rachael Burford , Alan Quinlan and Serge Betsen on all things Six Nations

Listen to Will Greenwood and Rupert Cox on the podcast for a review of the first round of Six Nations games, and a look ahead to round two

Rachael Burford, Alan Quinlan and Serge Betsen joined Will Greenwood and Rupert Cox on this week's podcast to talk all things Six Nations.

England's fantastic win over Ireland was a hot topic as Will and Alan discussed what went right and wrong for both sides.

Although Alan was a bit miffed by the 'forward pass' for Henry Slade's first try, he said England were the best team on the pitch and "deserved the win".

Click here to listen to this week's Will Greenwood podcast

Next up for Ireland is a trip to Murrayfield to take on Scotland and with Will saying that a quality side shouldn't lose two on the bounce, there is plenty of pressure on Ireland to perform.

France travel to Twickenham on Sunday to take on England and despite Les Bleus playing some attractive rugby against Wales, Serge just can't see France winning at Twickenham.

England Women got their Six Nations campaign off to a great start against Ireland on Friday night but face defending champions France on Sunday in what many are calling the Women's Six Nations decider.

Rachael Burford shares her thoughts ahead of the weekend clash - live on Sky Sports Action and Mix - especially after losing the fixture in 2018.

Watch England Women host France Women live on Sky Sports Action this Sunday from 12.30pm #RiseWithUs