Team of the Week: Cobus Reinach takes starring role again

Northampton Saints' Cobus Reinach juggles the ball during his side's Premiership Rugby Cup victory over Leicester Tigers at Franklin's Gardens

Which players earned a spot in our latest Team of the Week following a busy weekend of PRO14 and Premiership Rugby Cup action?

15. Mike Haley (Munster)

Haley topped the metres gained stats in the latest round of PRO14 action with an incredible 126m with ball in hand during his side's 8-7 victory over Dragons at Rodney Parade.

His lung-busting effort included a crucial second-half break that led to a try for Jean Kleyn that carried the Irish province into the lead and eventually to victory.

14. Owen Lane (Cardiff Blues)

Lane picked up the Man of the Match award following the Blues' narrow 8-7 victory over PRO14 Conference A rivals Connacht at the Arms Park.

He earned the honour with a solid display that was punctuated by a brilliant finish with the 21-year-old wing diving over to claim a stunning first-half score following a dart from scrum-half Lloyd Williams.

13. Meli Rokoua (Southern Kings)

Rokoua may have only featured for the last quarter of the Kings' 25-21 victory over Champions Cup quarter-final bound Edinburgh but what a cameo.

Your full time score!

The Isuzu Southern Kings have become victorious!#GUINNESSPRO14#KINvEDI pic.twitter.com/N71SCv1oao — Isuzu Southern Kings (@SouthernKingsSA) January 26, 2019

The fleet-footed Fijian sparked the game-defining break with a brilliant line break inside his own 22 with a little over three minutes left in the game. He then proceeded to swat away a couple of defenders and when finally felled by a tap-tackle he conjured an insane mid-air off load to Yaw Penxe who raced away for the match-winning try.

12. Marco Zanon (Benetton Rugby)

Zanon was busy on both sides of the ball during his side's agonising 17-all draw with Ulster in Belfast with not only 18 tackles to his name but 42m with ball in hand and five defenders beaten.

Winning is not about the score...

It’s about being as good as you can be...

It’s about making happen what others think it’s impossible...

It’s about facing big challenges...

It’s about embracing this process everyday...



Well done boys you make me proud of you! pic.twitter.com/bd3748IyXc — Marco Bortolami (@MarcoBortolami) January 25, 2019

11. Monty Ioane (Benetton Rugby)

Ioane produced a brilliant individual display in Treviso's dramatic 17-all draw with PRO14 rivals Ulster in Belfast.

Not only did the Australian rack up 119m with ball in hand, he also made five clean breaks and accounted for 10 defenders in the process. Not a bad day at the office.

Northampton Saints' James Grayson spins the ball during his side's Premiership Rugby Cup victory over Leicester Tigers at Franklin's Gardens

10. James Grayson (Northampton Saints)

Saints playmaker Grayson continued to use the Premiership Rugby Cup as a showcase for his enviable talents with a 17-point haul in their 47-20 victory over old rivals Leicester.

The 20-year-old scored a try and added six conversions in a bonus point win that propelled Saints into the semi-finals of the competition.

Northampton's Cobus Reinach celebrates scoring a try during the Saints' Premiership Rugby Cup victory over Leicester Tigers at Franklin's Gardens.

9. Cobus Reinach (Northampton Saints)

Northampton scrum-half Reinach continued his rich vein of form in Saints' 47-20 victory over Leicester in their Premiership Rugby Cup clash at Franklin's Gardens.

The Premiership Player of the Month for December crossed for two late tries to set the seal on the win with a blistering break from 60m for his second try the pick of the two.

1. Ox Nche (Cheetahs)

The 23-year-old Nche picked up the Man of the Match honour following his side's thumping 61-28 victory over PRO14 Conference A strugglers Zebre.

His performance included one of nine tries notched by the South Africa outfit with Nche benefitting from some defence-busting work from team-mate Shaun Venter that created the opening for the prop to power over.

2. Kristian Dacey (Cardiff Blues)

Wales hooker Dacey returned to the Blues' line-up following a shoulder injury and steered them to an 8-7 victory over PRO14 rivals Connacht.

He sent a timely message to Wales boss Warren Gatland with an energetic display including 11 carries and 11 tackles.

06 Try Chiefs! Chiefs lineout 15m from Bristol line. Maul is set up. Halted once but it gets reset and several pick and go's later Greg Holmes goes over

0-5#BRIvEXE pic.twitter.com/x5tKP4I7Qn — Exeter Chiefs (@ExeterChiefs) January 26, 2019

3. Greg Holmes (Exeter Chiefs)

Holmes was man of the match in the Chiefs' narrow 12-10 victory over Bristol in their Premiership Rugby Cup clash at Ashton Gate.

The Australian tight-head crossed for the only try of the game in the first half as the Chiefs' all-conquering catch-and-drive splintered the Bristol defence for a crucial try.

4. Federico Ruzza (Benetton Rugby)

The Italian international lock bulldozed his way over for a notable first-half score during his side's battling display against PRO14 rivals Ulster in Belfast.

His shift in the No 5 shirt, switched to No 4 here to ensure his selection, also included 18 momentum-sapping tackles that took the visitors to the brink of a famous win at the Kingspan Stadium.

5. Joel Kpoku (Saracens)

Kpoku's star continues to rise with another impressive performance for Sarries in their 32-12 Premiership Rugby Cup victory over Harlequins at The Stoop.

Saracens' Joel Kpoku fends off Harlequins' Ross Chisholm during their Premiership Rugby Cup clash at The Stoop.

The England U20 lock's eye-catching display included a charge down of a clearance kick by Quins' Charlie Mulchrone before latching on to the loose ball and going over for a try.

6. Chris Robshaw (Harlequins)

Robshaw signalled he is ready for a return to the England ranks for the Six Nations having impressed in his side's Premiership Rugby Cup clash with Saracens - his first appearance in three months following knee surgery.

Quins' Chris Robshaw returned to action against Premiership Rugby Cup rivals Saracens following a lengthy lay-off due to knee surgery

He was unable to inspire his side to victory but boosted his hopes of featuring in England's second Championship clash with France next month.

7. Tienie Burger (Southern Kings)

Burger's contribution to the Kings' victory over Edinburgh may not have been as spectacular as that of Rokoua or Penxe, but there is no doubt his eye-watering defensive shift - that included a grand total of 24 tackles - was certainly key to their success.

He also had enough in the tank to rack up a few metres on the attack and it is perhaps not surprising that his heroic effort in only the Kings' second win of the season earned him the Man of the Match award.

8. Caelan Doris (Leinster)

Irish youngster Doris made the most of his opportunity in Leinster's 22-17 victory over PRO14 rivals Scarlets.

The 20-year-old weighed in with 12 tackles to help thwart a formidable Scarlets attacking unit and also proved useful in attack racking up 39m.