Danny Care signs new two-year Harlequins deal

Danny Care has signed a new deal with Harlequins

England scrum-half Danny Care has signed a two-year contract extension with Harlequins.

Care, 32, who joined Quins in 2006 from Leeds, made his 250th appearance for Quins earlier this season and has now scored 76 tries for the club.

Head of Rugby Paul Gustard said: "Danny epitomises all that is good about Harlequins and I know everyone at the club joins me in congratulating him on his new contract.

"Danny offers something different in every match we play and he is a player that you never want to come up against.

"He sees things before we do up in the crow's nest and he has the skill, bravery and courage to make the decision and execute.

"There are very few players in the world - never mind the country - that have his talent allied to his level of consistency in performance.

"He has bought into everything that we are trying to achieve here at Harlequins and he always brings that sense of fun that makes training so enjoyable with him around.

"He has a huge part to play in our quest for future honours."

Since joining Quins, Care has won the Premiership (2012) and the European Challenge Cup (2011) and he is hopeful he can add further medals to his collection.

Care said: "I'm delighted and incredibly proud to have signed for two more years with the club that I love.

"I've had 13 amazing years here and I can't wait to see what the next few will hold.

"I really believe that the club is in a great place at the moment and we're all working as hard as we can to get hold of some silverware soon."