Exeter Chiefs trio Phil Dollman, Ollie Devoto and Olly Woodburn sign new contracts

Ollie Devoto is part of England's squad as they prepare for the Six Nations

Exeter Chiefs have handed new contracts to Phil Dollman, Ollie Devoto and Olly Woodburn.

Dollman, who is in his tenth season with the club, has signed a one-year extension, while Devoto and Woodburn have agreed two-year deals.

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter explained Dollman had been given a one-year deal as part of the club's policy of handing shorter, rolling contracts to senior players.

"For us, it works well to have those good people, who have been an integral part of our development and been a core part of the squad, still in and around the place moving forward," he said.

Rob Baxter said he was delighted that the players saw their futures at Sandy Park

"It's important not only in terms of our culture, but also in terms of our strength of the squad moving forward to have characters like him, Gareth Steenson and Ben Moon.

"They've all been part of our journey over the years, but they've all developed step by step along the way."

Baxter added: "Having guys like Woody and Devo extend their stays is just as important.

"Looking at both of them, they've obviously made significant contributions to us over the years but, at the same time, we feel with both of them that there is still more to come from them."

The news comes just days after England internationals Luke Cowan-Dickie, Jack Nowell and Henry Slade also signed new Exeter contracts.

Baxter says the club are still working on new deals for several other players whose current contracts expire at the end of the season.