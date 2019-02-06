Manu Tuilagi is awesome to play with, says England's Henry Slade

0:38 Henry Slade is relishing playing alongside Manu Tuilagi as the pair look to build on an impressive first outing together at international level in England's recent win over Ireland. Henry Slade is relishing playing alongside Manu Tuilagi as the pair look to build on an impressive first outing together at international level in England's recent win over Ireland.

Henry Slade is confident his midfield partnership with Manu Tuilagi can continue to blossom after the pair helped England stun Ireland in Dublin last weekend.

Two-try hero Slade grabbed most of the headlines after the 32-20 win but Tuilagi was equally impressive alongside him at centre on his first England start in almost four-and-a-half years.

"It was actually the first time I has ever played with Manu," Slade told Sky Sports News. "He's always been injured or not fit or vice-versa.

Tuilagi's previous England start was against New Zealand in 2014

"I think it was a really good combination. I think his strengths cover up my weaknesses and my strengths cover up his weaknesses, so I guess we suit each other quite well.

"He's a big lad who gets you over the gain line but I think the way we use him is quite smart - we can use him as decoys sometimes as well. He is awesome to play with."

0:52 England defence coach John Mitchell says Dylan Hartley has a good chance of recovering from a knee injury and playing in latter stages of the Six Nations England defence coach John Mitchell says Dylan Hartley has a good chance of recovering from a knee injury and playing in latter stages of the Six Nations

George Ford was unsurprised by Tuilagi's display in Dublin having seen him consistently improve for Leicester Tigers in recent weeks after an injury-plagued last few years.

"I think there is still more in him. I think he'll tell you that as well," Ford told Sky Sports News.

"Playing with Manu week-in, week-out at club level I have seen him - probably this year more than ever, after a consistent run of games - get better each week as the weeks have gone on.

"Drop him in any team at anywhere near his best and he's going to have a massive impact. And I think we saw that at the weekend."