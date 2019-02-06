Maro Itoje injury 'not a disaster' for England, says Will Greenwood

2:40 Will Greenwood explains why England can cope without Maro Itoje - and who could force their way into Eddie Jones' plans ahead of facing France Will Greenwood explains why England can cope without Maro Itoje - and who could force their way into Eddie Jones' plans ahead of facing France

England have "world-class" replacements to deal with Maro Itoje's absence for their Six Nations games against France and Wales, says Will Greenwood.

Itoje has been ruled out of both fixtures after damaging knee ligaments during Saturday's 32-20 victory over defending champions Ireland, with referee Jerome Garces initially fearing he had broken his leg.

Head coach Eddie Jones will on Thursday reveal his squad for England's next match against France.

"Individually it's a huge blow for Itoje," Greenwood told Sky Sports News. "He wants to play in every game, he's an incredible competitor.

"But for England it's not a disaster. If you want to think of one position where we are absolutely gun, proper world class, you think of the second-row position.

"Itoje and [George] Kruis started last week, Kruis was brilliant for 53 minutes, [Courtney] Lawes comes on and goes after Johnny Sexton, does what he does.

"Just waiting in the wings, waiting for his moment to step in, is Joe Launchbury - a bloke I would want in my team on any given day. He impacts games, makes things happen, such a clever rugby player.

"So it's disappointing personally for Maro but Eddie Jones is after two world-class players in every position."

Brad Shields is unlikely to get a starting place against France, says Greenwood

Manu Tuiliagi partnered Henry Slade at centre against Ireland in the absence of Ben Te'o, who will be available once again to face France.

Flanker Brad Shields is also fit again.

"Mark Wilson was brilliant at 6, Tom Curry - his yellow was harsh - Billy [Vunipola] needs more game time and you would expect Mark Wilson to keep his position," Greenwood said, asked about Shields' potential return.

"The argument would be whether Brad comes on the bench for Nathan Hughes - but how well did he do going into the second row on 55 minutes? I don't expect that to change."

Joe Cokanasiga will be in contention to face France

Winger Joe Cokanasiga - who starred on his debut in the Autumn Test victory over Australia - will also be in contention after injury.

"There's a fascinating one," said Greenwood. "What a performance against Australia. He's 6ft 4in, 19 stone and runs the 100m in about 10.6 seconds.

"Jack Nowell was brilliant, Jonny May was absolute class, his high ball work outstanding. But Cokanasiga might be a starter in Japan [at the World Cup].

"If you want him to be a starter, he's only got a couple of caps to his name, you need him back in and playing. Over the course of this Six Nations I'd expect him to get two starts. I wouldn't be surprised to see him released on France."